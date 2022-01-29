Rafael Nadal goes for historic 21st Slam

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the men's singles semi-final match

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the men's singles semi-final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini on day 12 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Brandon Malone | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Apart from the 21st major title, Nadal is on Sunday also bidding to become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice
  • The  quirky Russian is relishing the chance to block Nadal getting to 21 majors ahead of his "Big Three" rivals, as he did with Djokovic four months ago
  • Nadal leads Medvedev 3-1, with the Russian losing to the Spanish leftie in his first major final at the 2019 US Open over five sets

Melbourne

