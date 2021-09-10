Raducanu to face Fernandez in historic all-teen US Open final

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates

Britain's Emma Raducanu hits tennis balls into the stands as she celebrates after winning her 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's semifinal match against Greece's Maria Sakkari at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Timothy Clary | AFP

By  AFP

  • Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final, and the youngest Slam finalist in 17 years, by ousting Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4
  • Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4, for her third Open win over a top-five rival
  • Fernandez, never deeper than the third round in six prior Slam starts, showed the mental toughness preached by her father-coach Jorge in the tie-breaker


