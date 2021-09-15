US open champion Raducanu 'hungry' to improve

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain poses with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada during their Women's Singles final match on Day Thirteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Photo credit: Matthew Stockman | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam when she defeated 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday
  • Raducanu became Britain's first Grand Slam champion in women's singles since Virginia Wade in 1977 and did not drop a set during her run to the title in New York
  • The new world number 23 shot to fame at Wimbledon earlier this year, reaching the fourth round in her first Grand Slam, and intends to have a short rest after a whirlwind two months

