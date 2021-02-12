Players in biosecure 'bubble' as Australian Open to continue without fans

Serena Williams (right) of the US and Serbia's Nina Stojanovic touch their rackets after the women's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 10, 2021.

  • Authorities fear Victoria state is on the brink of the third Covid-19 wave with the city's five-million residents ordered to remain at home from midnight
  • State Premier Daniel Andrews said the Melbourne Park tennis venue would be considered a "work place" that could continue to function with limited staff
  • Spectators, who had been permitted over the first five days in limited numbers, will no longer be allowed from Saturday and players, who are keen to continue, must follow strict new rules


