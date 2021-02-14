Osaka, Williams survive scares to reach Australian Open quarters

Serena Williams reacts

Serena Williams of the US reacts after a point against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Brandon Malone | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Osaka edged a thriller with fellow major-winner Garbine Muguruza and Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to maintain her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
  • In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans barred on the second day of a five-day, state-wide coronavirus lockdown, Osaka was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in the third set
  • Williams, 39, was also meeting Sabalenka for the first time and she had to weather an onslaught from the Belarusian to reach the last eight 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Melbourne

