Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final

Jennifer Brady of the US celebrates beating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova

Jennifer Brady of the US celebrates beating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in their women's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Brandon Malone | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The big-serving 22nd seed secured her first Grand Slam final appearance on her fifth match point against the Czech 25th seed in front of thousands of fans allowed back on Rod Laver Arena
  • The warm conditions were expected to suit Brady and she started fast with an early break, but Muchova settled her nerves and clawed back into the contest
  • A nervous Brady was forced to fend off three break points before finally booking a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final on her fifth match point, falling to the ground in euphoria

Melbourne, Australia

