Osaka shatters Williams bid for record-equalling Grand Slam, again

Japan's Naomi Osaka (left) gives a hug to Serena Williams of the US after their women's singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 18, 2021.


Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in front of thousands of fans allowed back in after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown.
  • She will face either American Jennifer Brady or Czech Karolina Muchova on Saturday for a fourth Slam title after her success at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and last year, and Melbourne in 2019.

Melbourne, Australia

