Osaka advances, Tsitsipas escapes Murray at US Open

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic during their women's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sarah Stier

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Osaka beat Bouzkova in their only prior meeting in the first round of this year's Australian Open on the way to her fourth Grand Slam title.
  • The 23-year-old Japanese star could become the first back-to-back US Open women's champion since Serena Williams, out this year with a torn hamstring, won her third in a row in 2014.

New York

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.