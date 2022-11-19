Okutoyi v Seibold: Who will blink first in W15 final?

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi is through to her first ever World Tennis Tour final after tossing out second seed Caroline Romeo from France 2-1 in a tough semi-final at Karen Country Club on Saturday.

Okutoyi will meet top-seed Emily Seibold, 22, from Germany in the final on Sunday.

The Wimbledon doubles junior champion looked like she would run away with victory easily after clinching the first set 6-2.

However, Okutoyi got some reality check in the second set after experienced Romeo, 28, put up a spirited fight to win it 6-3.

The 18-year-old former Kenya Open and Africa Under-18 champion made several blunders of hitting the ball out and on the net and seemed to lose grip of the match after she trailed 3-5 in the tiebreak.

However, backed by the home fans, Okutoyi regrouped, managing to reduce the gap to 5-4 with an ace and then leveled 5-5 and never looked back after 6-6 as she bagged the set 7-6(2) in an exciting match.

On her way to the final, Okutoyi outwitted Indian qualifier Sharanya Shetty 6-0, 6-0, eighth-seeded Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzbekistan) 6-4, 6-4, and third-seed Emma Tothova from Slovakia 6-1, 6-4 and Romeo.

Enroute to the final, Seibold thrashed Israeli qualifier Adi Bitton 6-1, 6-4, Macedonian Magdalena Stoilkovska 6-2, 6-2, fifth-seed Alexandra Iordache from Romania 7-6, 7-6, and American Sabastiani Leon, who is seeded fourth, 6-2, 6-2 in that order.