Okutoyi to prepare for French Open in Egypt and Italy

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi during a training session at the Nairobi Club on February 1, 2022.

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She will also feature in three junior grade tournaments (J2 Prato, J1 Santa Croce Sull’arno and JA Milan) in Italy in April to help improve her International Tennis Federation Juniors rankings
  • Okutoyi is expected to use these competitions as a build up to the French Open Juniors also known as Roland Garros scheduled to run from May 29 to June 5 in Paris
  • In January, the 18-year-old tennis sensation recorded an impressive run in her debut at the Australian Open Juniors tournament

Kenya’s tennis star Angela Okutoyi left the country early Friday morning for Egypt where she will be competing in the 15k All Women tournament in Sharm Elsheikh City, Egypt for the next three weeks.

