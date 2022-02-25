Okutoyi to prepare for French Open in Egypt and Italy

Kenya’s tennis star Angela Okutoyi left the country early Friday morning for Egypt where she will be competing in the 15k All Women tournament in Sharm Elsheikh City, Egypt for the next three weeks.

Soon after she will also feature in three junior grade tournaments (J2 Prato, J1 Santa Croce Sull’arno and JA Milan) in Italy in April to help improve her International Tennis Federation Juniors rankings.

Currently, ranked at position 58 in the world, Okutoyi is expected to use these competitions as a build up to the French Open Juniors also known as Roland Garros scheduled to run from May 29 to June 5 in Paris.

“My goal is to win gold there and hopefully bring medals back home and make Kenya, my fans and myself proud. I hope that with the various tournaments I will able to get as many points as possible to improve my ranking to top 30 to increase my chances of playing in the other Grand Slams (French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) this year,” said Okutoyi.

In January, the 18-year-old tennis sensation recorded an impressive run in her debut at the Australian Open Juniors tournament. She became the first Kenyan to reach the third round of any Grand Slam tournament.

She dominated the first and second rounds beating both Italian Federica Urgesi and Zara Larke of Australia to make history.

However, her hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of 2022 Australian Open Juniors main tournament were shattered after she lost 2-0 to Lola Radivojevic of Serbia in the third round.

This was Kenya’s first appearance at any Grand slam tournament after a 16-year hiatus.

She was also the second Kenyan girl to feature in a Grand Slam tournament after Susan Wakhungu who featured at Wimbledon in 1978.

On Thursday, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya handed over training and playing kits and air tickets to Okutoyi and her coach Francis Rogoi.

Okutoyi broke into the top-100 players in the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Rankings in November 2021 and has always been rising since then.

She upset top seed Aya El Aouni in the singles final of the 2021 Africa Junior Under-18 Championships in Sousse, Tunisia to win the prestigious African event, bagging her second title after the first one in 2014.

In the last 14 years, Okutoyi has featured in different tournaments in Kenya and around the world and won several awards including Kenya Open, Karen Open, East African Zonals in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, Futures juniors tournament in Egypt, Annual Junior Championships (AJC) in Nairobi, Orange ball in the USA, ITF under 18, ITF/CAT Under 14 Championships in Nairobi.