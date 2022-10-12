Okutoyi to headline Sh3.6m World Tennis Tour events

Kenyans will have the opportunity to see Wimbledon doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi in action on the courts after Karen Country Club jointly with Tennis Kenya announced that the club will host two Women’s World Tennis Tour events (W15) in November.

The tournaments with a prize money of Sh1.8 million (USD 15,000) each will take place on the clay courts of the No.1 ranking country club in East and Central Africa, Karen Country Club between November 14 and 27.

Boasting a career-high of 49 in International Tennis Federation (ITF) and 1,501 in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, Okutoyi last played in front of Kenyan soil during the grade four tournaments at the Nairobi Club in January 2021.

She won the two J4 Nairobi tournaments to rise from position 186 to 127 on the ITF Junior rankings.

She broke into the top 100 after winning the Africa Junior Championship (JB2) title in Sousse, Tunisia in November last year.

At the time of graduating to the seniors’ category last month after the US Open Junior championships, Okutoyi had competed in 22 junior tournaments since January 2021.

Last month, Okutoyi played in both the singles and doubles events at the US Open junior championships.

After losing in the singles’ event in the second round, she partnered with Dutch player Rose Marie Nijkamp in the doubles, but also lost in the second round 7-6, 6-3 against Americans Natalie Black and Piper Charney.

Earlier, Okutoyi made history when she became the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title after partnering with Nijkamp to win the Wimbledon doubles junior title on July 9 at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.