Okutoyi to continue studies, career in US

Wimbledon doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi will further her education and tennis career at Auburn University, Alabama in the United States of America.

Kenya’s top tennis girl Monday made the announcement on her social media accounts.

“Super-excited to announce that I will be continuing my tennis career and education at Auburn University! Thanks to my family, coaches, friends and everyone who helped me along the way!” said the 2018 Kenya Open champion.

Okutoyi, who will turn 19 on January 29 next year, joins the public land-grant research university which has more than 24,600 undergraduate students.

Last month, Okutoyi played in both the singles and doubles events at the US Open junior championships.

After losing in the singles’ event in the second round, she partnered with Dutch player Rose Marie Nijkamp in the doubles, but also lost in the second round 7-6, 6-3 against Americans Natalie Black and Piper Charney.

Earlier, Okutoyi made history when she became the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title after partnering with Nijkamp to win the Wimbledon doubles junior title on July 9 at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London.

Following her steady rise, Okutoyi received sponsorships opportunities from various universities in the US.

And soon after exiting the US Open, she visited Auburn University, University of California Berkeley, University of Central Florida and North Carolina State University to make her pick.

She settled on Auburn University, which is the second largest university in Alabama after the University of Alabama.

It was chartered on February 1, 1856 as East Alabama Male College — a private liberal arts school affiliated with the Methodist Episcopal Church, South.

In 1872, under the Morrill Act, it became the state's first land-grant university and was renamed as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama.

In 1892, it became the first four-year co-educational school in Alabama, and in 1899 was renamed Alabama Polytechnic Institute to reflect its changing mission. In 1960, its name was changed to Auburn University.

In an earlier interview, Okutoyi told Nation Sport that she was keen to pursue both tennis and a degree course in Business Management.

“The US has the best colleges for sports. I’m sure whichever I choose will help me in the future and in my tennis future,” said Okutoyi, who sampled university facilities together with Tennis Kenya Secretary-General Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani.

Okutoyi is the first Kenyan to compete in all the four prestigious junior Grand Slam tournaments. She has played in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open this year.