Okutoyi recovers from illness, ready for Wimbledon

Kenyan tennis ace Angella Okutoyi is back on her feet and ready for the prestigious Junior Championships at Wimbledon slated for July 2-10 on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The 18-year-old, who was down for three days with a stomach ache, says she is okay now.

“I have not been feeling well lately, but I am back on the court. It is not malaria, but something like a stomach ache. I feel better and that is all that matters. I’m ready for the championship,” she told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

Tennis Kenya Secretary-General Wanjiru Mbugua and Okutoyi's coach Francis Rogoi had earlier in that day said that Kenya's top ranked female player was feeling better and will try practicing on today (Wednesday).

Okutoyi warmed up for Wimbledon with her first experience on the grass last week at the J1 Nottingham tournament.

She earned a first round bye and then beat Briton Given Roach 7-5, 6-4 in the second round before being stopped by Aysegul Mert from Turkey in the third round 7-5, 7-6(10).

“The experience on the grass was exciting and interesting and I am happy to play on grasses,” said the 2018 Kenya Open champion.

Regarding her goals at the Wimbledon where she will be making her debut, Okutoyi, who is a former Africa Under-18 champion, said, “My target is to give my best. Let us see where the Lord wants me to reach this time round.”

Okutoyi, whose tennis idol is American great Serena Williams, has already competed at the prestigious Australian Open and Rolland Garros junior championships this year.