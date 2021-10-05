Okutoyi out to improve ITF ranking in South Africa

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi plays a forehand shot against Olga Mishenina of Russia during their ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors match held at Nairobi Club on January 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • She will compete in three tournaments namely J3 Stellenbosch (October 11-15), J2 Stellenbosch (October 18-22) and JA Cape Town (October 25-30)
  • The right-handed Okutoyi started the year 2021 ranked 186th, rose 59 places after her triumph in Nairobi before dropping from 127th to 198th because of lack of tournaments
  • Okutoyi returned to top-160 after some great performances in August in Egypt

Kenya’s tennis queen Angela Okutoyi departs to South Africa on Wednesday to continue hunting for a top-100 place in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Junior rankings.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.