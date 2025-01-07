Okutoyi, Nahimana storm doubles quarters at W35 Nairobi

Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi stormed into the second W35 Nairobi doubles quarter-finals with Burundian partner Sada Nahimana on the Nairobi Club clay courts on Tuesday.

The W35 tournament is part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour, the third-tier tour for women’s professional tennis. The W100 tournament is the top event in the third tier, followed by W75, W50, and W35, while W15 is at the bottom.

Okutoyi and Nahimana, who are top seeds in doubles, outwitted the German pair of Sina Herrmann and Lorena Schaedel 6-1, 6-3 in the first round, where Kenyan players Cynthia Wanjala, Seline Ahoya, Stacy Yego, and veteran Mary Wachira were eliminated.

Wanjala, partnering Indian Priyanka Rodricks, fell 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 to Sravya Chilakalapudi and Vanshita Pathania from India, while Ahoya and Yego lost to Priyanshi Bhandari and Laalitya Kalluri 6-3, 6-2.

Wachira, 62, teamed up with American Mia Edwards but was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Alyssa Reguer (France) and Katerina Tsygourova (Switzerland).

Okutoyi and Wanjala are the only Kenyans left in the singles main draw after Ahoya, Yego, Wachira, and Nancy Kawira were ousted in the qualifiers.

African Games women’s singles champion Okutoyi was pleased with the strong start in doubles on Tuesday, ahead of her singles match against Tsygourova on Wednesday.

“It was a good match. We were more aggressive, trying to hold ourselves and trying to poach a lot, which really helped us during this doubles match. The positive thing is that we were enjoying it. Sada is a great doubles player, so I trust in her. It’s nice to pair up with her because I’m confident,” said Okutoyi.

As winners of W35 Nairobi in 2023, Okutoyi admitted there was pressure but emphasised that they were trying to enjoy the moment without focusing too much on the outcome.

“I feel like people tend to do that, and that's when they forget how good they are and think too much about the win. But we’re just trying to enjoy, go out there, and give our best. When you do that, results come. That’s what we’re doing every single match, even in my singles,” she added.

On her singles goals after being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the first tournament by eventual winner Joanna Garland from Chinese Taipei last week, Okutoyi said, “I am definitely going out there to enjoy, trusting in my game, and just playing my style.”

She explained that when she focuses on playing her game and enjoys it, she plays her best tennis without stressing about her opponent.

“Just focusing on the basics—putting the serve in, making them play the extra ball—is the most important thing, and fighting for each and every point,” said Okutoyi, who begins her third year at Auburn University in the USA later this month, where she is studying Business Management.

Sada was also pleased with their performance in the doubles first-round match. “We played well today. We won this tournament in 2023, and there’s no pressure for us—just playing and enjoying the matches,” said Sada.

She added that she has prepared herself well for the singles, where she begins her campaign against Italian qualifier Gloria Contrino on Wednesday.