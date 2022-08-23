Okutoyi heads to Canada after securing visa

Kenyan tennis star Angella Okutoyi has finally got her Canadian visa and is scheduled to leave the country Tuesday night ahead of the J1 Repentigny in Canada and US Open Junior championships in New York.

The 2018 Kenya Open champion will warm up for the US Open at the J1 Repentigny slated for August 28 to September 3. The 2021 Africa Under-21 champion will then compete at the US Open Junior Championships scheduled for September 4-10.

The Wimbledon Doubles champion and Tennis Kenya Secretary General Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani literally camped at the Canada Embassy in Nairobi for two days.

They were at the Gigiri-based offices on Monday and again early on Tuesday before securing the travelling document at around 5pm on Tuesday.

“We just thank God. It has taken many miracles and a wonderful lady from the ministry who helped us. Flight is booked. She (Okutoyi) has rushed home to finish packing and will be at the airport at 11pm. She leaves tonight and will be in Montreal tomorrow at 2pm. With the visa behind us, she can now concentrate on her matches,” said Wanjiru.

Okutoyi, who is on the Grand Slam Player Development Programme, heads to North America motivated after winning the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of July 2022 last week.

She was also awarded a three-year membership by Karen Country Club alongside her twin sister Roselida Asumwa.

Okutoyi, 18, was also bestowed membership of Nairobi Club as a Junior Elected Member until she turned 25 years old.

She is in the main draw in Repentigny, which has a few familiar faces like Italian Federica Urgesi and Canadians Mia Kupres and Kayla Cross.

Kupres knocked her out of Wimbledon singles first round. Okutoyi, whose role model is American icon Serena Williams, became the first Kenyan girl since 1978 to compete at a major during the Australian Open Junior championship in Melbourne in January this year.

She went on to become the first Kenyan girl to record a Junior Grand Slam match-win after defeating Italian Federica Urgesi 2-1 in the first round and added more history by outshining Australian Zara Larke by 2-1 in the second round before being stopped by Serbian Lola Radivojevic in the third round 2-0.