Okutoyi granted membership at 'home of tennis' Nairobi Club

Kenya’s tennis queen Angella Okutoyi has been bestowed membership of Nairobi Club as a Junior Elected Member until she turns 25 years old.

The 18-year-old Wimbledon Doubles junior champion will now have full access to the facilities at Kenya’s Premier Private Members Club, including the gymnasium which she admitted that she had been longing for.

“I have been really waiting for this membership. It’s always tempting to go to the gym here when I come in the mornings to train because of some sweet music coming from there. Unfortunately, I head straight to the grass to train because I was not a member. I’m happy now I have it. It will help in my fitness training,” stressed an excited Okutoyi who is preparing for the US Open Junior Championships slated for September 4-10 in New York.

Kenyan tennis star Angella Okutoyi (right) receives a certificate from Nairobi Club Chairman George Otieno as Walter Nyandiko (second left), the CEO Nairobi Club and Micah Wafula the Chairman of Sports at the club look on when she was being awarded Junior elected membership at Nairobi Club on August 19, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

George Otieno, the Chairman of Nairobi Club, which houses Tennis Kenya headquarters, noted that they had been monitoring Okutoyi’s performance for some time. He alluded to the fact that it was better late to support the 2018 Kenya Open champion than never.

“We congratulate you and recognise your achievement in the tennis world. I know others have beaten us in giving you one thing or the other but we’re here. We are elated to note that you are the first Kenyan winner of a Grand Slam when you won Wimbledon Open Doubles junior championship in July. This is in addition to being the first Kenyan to win a girls' junior singles Grand Slam match in 2021 at the Australian Open,” said Otieno on Friday evening.

The official said the achievement of the former Africa Under-21 champion confirms Nairobi Club as the home of tennis. “We are indeed proud of you and more so because you are our own at Nairobi Club, having been associated with our Tennis Section over the years,” added Otieno.

He said they also recognise that her achievement confirmed Nairobi Club as the home of tennis in Kenya and will encourage young players to aim higher.

Okutoyi, who on Thursday won the LG-SJAK Sports personality of the month of July award, will remain in the junior category of membership until she reaches 25 years old when she will opt to convert to full member category.

“The main committee also waives the applicable annual subscriptions to you for the next two years and allows you two years free access to the gym to facilitate your adequate preparation for matches,” explained Otieno.

To be a Full Member at Nairobi Club one pays a membership fee of Sh465,000. There is also an Annual Subscription of Sh31,500.

Also present at the ceremony to award Okutoyi the junior membership was Nairobi Club CEO Walter Nyandiko and four committee members Fred Musinde, Joram Ng’ang’a, Chairman of Sports Micah Wafula Wanyama and Otieno.

Peter Njuguna, Tennis Captain at Nairobi Club noted that Okutoyi has played at the club since she was under 10 years old.

Tennis Kenya Secretary General Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani thanked Nairobi Club for housing the federation for the last 100 years, adding that bestowing Okutoyi with the membership will encourage more players to use the facility which has hosted many international tournaments.

Wanyama noted that the club was working on a plan to improve its facilities. He also urged Okutoyi to maintain her discipline and not be satisfied with what she has achieved so far. “We hope you will be one of our big ambassadors,” he said.

Okutoyi, who is on the Grand Slam Player Development Programme, is still looking for the Canadian visa so that she can compete in a warm-up tournament in Repentigny, Canada from August 28 to September 3.