Okutoyi fired up for ITF world event at Karen

Wimbledon junior doubles champion Angella Okutoyi has intensified training in preparation for W15 Nairobi tournament slated for November 14-20 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The 2018 Kenyan Open champion is among the two juniors in the main draw of International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women's World Tennis Tour tournament by virtue of being in the Top 100 Junior Ranking alongside Austrian Tamara Kostic. Okutoyi is ranked 56th in the ITF junior rankings while Kostic is at position 96.

She is on a list of seven players from Kenya who entered the first of the two W15 Nairobi tournaments. The second W15 Nairobi is scheduled for November 21-27 at the same venue.

“I’m working on being in good shape physically and training wise, especially playing deep and reducing unforced errors,” noted Okutoyi.

Other Kenyan players likely to feature in the $15,000 (Sh1.8 million) tournament are Mary Wachira, Katarina Karanja, Cynthia Wanjala, Monica Kahura, Claire Muthoni and Okutoyi’s twin sister Roselida Asumwa. The six are on the list of alternates (players or teams that gain acceptance into the main draw of a tournament when a main draw player or team withdraws).

Highly-ranked players on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings coming to Nairobi are Germans Luisa Meyer auf der Heide (392), Emily Seibold (518), Jasmin Jebawy (587) and Chantal Sauvant (602), Indian Sowjanya Bavisetti (512) and Serbian Tamara Curovic (576).

Some of the familiar faces Okutoyi has played include Sauvant when the Kenyan lost W15 Marrakech in the first round in March this year, and Moroccan Aya El Aouni (1344) and Celine Simunyu from Ireland (1379) and Moroccan Manal Ennaciri who are both on the list of alternates. Other players from the East Africa region are Ester Mohamed Nankulange (Tanzania) and Sonia Tuyishime (Rwanda).

Okutoyi’s career-high ranking in WTA is 1501, achieved on August 8 this year. Karen Country Club is home to J1 Repentigny doubles winner Okutoyi and her sister Asumwa. They were awarded a three-year membership each by leading country club in East and Central Africa in July.

In a recent interview with Nation Sport, Okutyoyi said she will compete in the two W15 Nairobi tournaments and then rest for about a month before heading to USA in January to join Auburn University where she will pursue tennis and academics on a full four-year scholarship.