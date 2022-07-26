Okutoyi falls to French opponent in Tunisia

Kenyan tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi is back to the drawing board in Tunisia after being eliminated in the first round of her first of three W15 Monastir tournaments on the hard courts of Monastir Tennis Club Tuesday.

The 18-year-old former Kenya Open and Africa Under-18 champion was no match for French player Marie Villet in the round of 32 clash losing 6-1, 6-0.

The 25-year-old dictated proceedings with strong serves and had a 100 percent break points won.

“She was better (than me). I tried what I could but it wasn’t my day. Next is going back to training,” said Okutoyi, who is ranked 1,526 on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Singles ranking released on July 25, some 620 places behind Villet (906th).

It is the second straight early exit for Okutoyi in Monastir. The Junior Wimbledon Doubles champion, who is on Grand Slam Player Development Programme (GSPDP), retired at the hands of Tanuchaporn Yongmod from Thailand in her first match in Monastir in December last year due to a shoulder injury.