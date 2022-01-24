Okutoyi eyes more history at Australian Open

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi in action during a previous tournament in Ruiru, Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Okutoyi goes into the match occupying position 62 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior rankings. The Italian is placed at position 180 in the rankings.
  • Australian Larke (263) shocked seventh-seeded Johanne Svendsen (14) from Sweden 6-4, 6-1 in her first match to set up a second round duel against Okutoyi.  

Kenya's Angela Okutoyi will hope to mark another milestone when she takes on home player Zara Larke in the second round of the Australian Open Junior Championships main at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (2am EAT).

