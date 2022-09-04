Okutoyi draws 'familiar foe' at US Open

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi will face Carolina Wuhl from Germany in the Singles first round match of the US Open junior championships at the Flushing Meadows in New York on September 4 at 6pm EAT.

The draw for the round of 64 was conducted on Saturday night where the Wimbledon and Repentigny doubles champion Okutoyi was pitted against a familiar foe Wuhl.

The two met in October 2021 during the JA Cape Town in South Africa where Okutoyi suffered a 6-2, 6-3 second round loss.

Ranked 60th on the current International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, right-hander Okutoyi,18, has her work cut against the 40th-ranked 17-year-old left-handed player.

Okutoyi's win-loss record stands at 83-49, while Wuhl's is 86-35, meaning the Kenyan will start as the underdog.

The three-time LG/SJAK Sports personality of the month award winner has not had much success in Singles lately, so she will have to go an extra mile on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows in order to realise her dream of dominating both doubles and singles.

Okutoyi's win rate on hard courts in junior singles stands at 50 while Wuhl's is 62.