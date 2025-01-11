Okutoyi chases double titles in W35 Nairobi tournament

African Games women’s singles champion Angella Okutoyi kept alive her hopes of clinching a double at the International Tennis Federation W35 Nairobi Two tennis tournament after qualifying for the singles semi-finals with a come-from-behind 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win against Monika Stankiewicz from Poland at Nairobi Club on Friday, January 10.

Later in the evening, Okutoyi also cruised into the doubles final with partner Sada Nahimana after they saw off Nagomi Higashitani/Rinon Okuwaki 6-2, 6-3.

In singles, Okutoyi,20, who won Junior Wimbledon championships doubles in 2022, dispatched Junior Wimbledon singles 2024 quarter-finalist Stankiewicz,18, in just under two hours on the Nairobi clay court.

The Auburn University student found herself one set down largely due to the second serve in a set she won just three points against six for the Polish girl from the second serve.

However, Okutoyi improved that department in the second set to bounce back after amassing six points against two from the second serve and managed to make three successful break point conversions against Stankiewicz’s one in the second set.

“The first set was good but I lost my service game and couldn’t hold her serve. In the second and third sets, I played smart, made good targets on my shots, and used my serves as a weapon. I stayed patient on my returns and believed in myself. I also enjoyed and trusted in my shots,” said Okutoyi.

Once she found her groove, Okutoyi never let the third set go. She dominated completely both her first and second serves to subdue the hard-fighting Stankiewicz who ousted top-seed Valeriya Strakhova in the second round on Thursday.

Okutoyi wrapped up the crucial win with a total of seven aces against Stankiewicz’s two.

Multiple Kenya Open champion Okutoyi will meet Zuzanna Pawlikowska also from Poland in the singles semi-finals.

Pawlikowska ended hopes of an all-East African semi-final between Okutoyi and third-seeded Nahimana after she stunned the Burundian 7-6, 6-1.

Also through to the singles semi-final is W35 Nairobi One champion Joanna Garland from Chinese Taipei who overpowered Francesca Pace from Italy 7-6, 6-0 in one hour and 48 minutes.

Second seed Garland and Belgian Vicky Van de Peer will battle it out in another semi-final in singles after the latter defeated Frenchwoman Alyssa Reguer 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

Okutoyi/Nahimana play against the Dutch-Vietnamese sisters Lian Tran and Demi Tran in the doubles final.

Thrashed Ksenia Laskutova/Stankiewcz 6-3, 6-2 in semi-finals.

A W35 tournament is part of the International Tennis Tournament (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour, the third-tier tour for women’s professional tennis.

Third-tier tournaments are W100 (highest), W75, W50, W35, and W15 (lowest) in that order.