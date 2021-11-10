Okutoyi, Changawa record mixed results in Tunisia

  • Kenya’s male top player Ismael Changawa entered the medal bracket after beating Libyan Ahmed Mouhan 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-final stage on Wednesday.
  • Changawa triumphed over Abdalla Nedim in his opening match on Tuesday. He defeated Ethiopian Nedim 6-1, 7-6 to storm to the second round where he also caused a major upset after coming from behind to beat eighth-seed Sherif Makhlouf from Egypt 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinal stage. 

Kenya's tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi will fight for the bronze medal after losing against Egyptian Lamis Alhussein 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-final at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Menzah, Tunisia on Wednesday.

