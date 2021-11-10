Okutoyi, Changawa record mixed results in Tunisia

Kenya's tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi will fight for the bronze medal after losing against Egyptian Lamis Alhussein 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-final at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Menzah, Tunisia on Wednesday.

Okutoyi, 17, occupies position 1,197 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour Rankings after dropping eight spots on Monday. Lamis, 23, who is seeded second in the competition, is ranked 64th.

Okutoyi, who is placed 138th in the ITF Junior Ranking, earned a walkover in the quarter-final stage against Chiraz Bechri on Tuesday. Tunisian Bechri withdrew from the match after a suspected injury.

The 2018 Kenya Open champion had punched her quarterfinal ticket after flooring Yasmine Boudjadi (2,319) from Algeria in straight sets of 6-4, 6-2. She bagged a silver medal in the same tournament in Botswana in 2018. Her semi-final match lasted two hours and five minutes.

Kenya’s male top player Ismael Changawa entered the medal bracket after beating Libyan Ahmed Mouhan 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-final stage on Wednesday.

Changawa triumphed over Abdalla Nedim in his opening match on Tuesday. He defeated Ethiopian Nedim 6-1, 7-6 to storm to the second round where he also caused a major upset after coming from behind to beat eighth-seed Sherif Makhlouf from Egypt 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinal stage.

Albert Njogu and Derick Ominde, who had good starts on Monday, found the going tough in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Njogu lost 2-6, 4-6 against Makhlouf, a day after coming from one set down to thrash Amine Aissa from Algeria 0-6,6-0,6-3 in the round of 32.

Ominde, who mauled Ahamada Naim from Comoros 6-2, 6-0 on the first day, surrendered 3-6, 0-6 against second seeded Skander Mansouri from Tunisia.