Okutoyi celebrated as Tennis Kenya marks 100 years

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi during a training session at the Nairobi Club on February 1, 2022.

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • She will also feature in three junior grade tournaments (J2 Prato, J1 Santa Croce Sull’arno and JA Milan) in Italy in April.
  • This along with a training being organized by Serbia for Okutoyi will prepare her for the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open. She will play another three tournaments before 2022 ends.  
  • Kenani said a lot will be expected for Okutoyi going forward.

Tennis Kenya marked 100 years on Tuesday by celebrating the historic performances of Angella Okutoyi at the Nairobi Club.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.