Okutoyi, Bhasin storm W15 doubles semi-finals

Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi and Smriti Bhasin have booked a spot in the doubles semi-finals at W15 Nairobi World Tennis Tour after stunning fourth seeds Emma Tothova and Sevil Yuldasheva in straight sets on the clay courts of Karen Country Club on Friday.

Wimbledon doubles champion Okutoyi was eliminated in singles by top-seeded Emily Seibold in round of 32 on Thursday.

However, this time round there was no denying the Kenyan a place in doubles semis as she teamed up with her Indian teammate to dismiss the pair of Slovakian Tothova and Uzbek Yuldasheva 6-2, 6-4 in one hour.

In the semi-finals, unseeded Okutoyi and Smriti will meet the winner of the quarter-final match between Alexandra Iordache (Romania)/Magdalena Stoilkovska (North Macedonia) and second-seeded Linda Salvi (Italy)/Seibold.

Seibold is out of singles after losing against fifth-seed Iordache 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, in quarter-finals, so, like Okutoyi, her focus is now on doubles alone.

Thursday was a bad day in office for Kenyan players as the only remaining players in singles Okutoyi, her twin sister Roselida Asumwa, and Claire Muthoni suffered first round exits.

Although J1 Repentigny doubles winner Okutoyi put up a brave fight against top-seeded Seibold, she lost 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4).

Her coach Kevin Cheruiyot admitted that it was a tough match for Okutoyi.

“She played her all, better than the final last weekend. It was just not her day,” observed Cheruiyot.

“Nevertheless, it was a day to gain more experience. Angella has gained good experience in two weeks, mentally and game-wise. She has improved her strokes. I believe the winner of this match will go on to win this tournament. Experience and consistency won today.”

Asumwa lost against Celine Simunyu 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 while Muthoni suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss against seventh-seeded Chilakalapudi.

“I need to be more patient and improve my strokes to reduce unforced errors,” said Muthoni, who is planning to take part in the Rwandan Open next month.

The exit of Okutoyi, Asumwa and Muthoni means that no Kenyan is left in the main draw in singles.

Cynthia Wanjala and Stacy Wanjala were eliminated by German Alissia Gleixner and Romanian fifth seed Alexandra Iordache in straight sets on Tuesday.