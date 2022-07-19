Okutoyi back in training ahead of French tourney

Wimbledon Doubles Junior champion Angella Okutoyi is back in training ahead of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Women 15Ks tournament in Monastir, France slated for July 25-31.

Okutoyi climbed two places to 55th in the latest ITF junior rankings released on Monday.

Her career and season high on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings is 1535 as of July 10.

"Okutoyi is now training here at Peponi in Ruiru of the W15 Monastir. She will be there for three weeks," coach Francis Rogoi on Tuesday.

Okutoyi has competed in three W15Ks this year. She defeated Latvian Margarita Ignatjeva 6-1, 6-4 in round of 16 before being stopped by Ziva Falkner from Slovenia 6-2, 6-3 in quarter-final in W15 Sharm El Sheikh held from February 28 to March 6 and then suffered a first round exit against Japanese Ramu Ueda 6-3, 6-0 in W15 Sharm El Sheikh held from March 7-13.

In her last outing at W15 held in Marrakech, Morocco from March 21-27, Okutoyi was eliminated in her first match against German Chantal Sauvant 6-4, 6-1.

She has lost two-back-to-back singles matches in all competitions after surrendering 7-6, 7-6(10) against Aysegul Mert in quarter-final stage at J1 Nottingham held on June 20-25 and exited in the round of 32 at Wimbledon to Canadian Mia Kupres 6-3, 6-2 held on July 2-10.

It is not the first time Okutoyi will be competing in W15 Monastir. In December 2021, the former Africa Under-18 champion retired from her singles qualifying match for the main draw against Tanuchaporn Yongmod from Thailand due to a shoulder injury.

In January, she became the first Kenyan girl to feature at a Junior Grand Slam since Susan Wakhungu in 1978 after she competed at the Australian Open junior championships in Melbourne.

Okutoyi defeated Italian qualifier Federica Urgesi in the first round 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 to become the first Kenyan girl to record a Junior Grand Slam match-win.

She outwitted another qualifier Zara Larke of Australia in round two 7-6, 5-7, 6-1 to equal the previous best result of a Kenyan junior at a Grand Slam after making it to the third round where she fell against Serbian Lola Radivojevic 6-2, 6-3.

Christian Vitulli held the best result of a Kenyan junior at a Grand Slam when he got to the third round at the US Open Junior in 2005.

Vitulli was also the last Kenyan to feature at a Grand Slam back in 2006 before Okutoyi made her first appearance at the Australian Open.