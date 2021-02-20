Novak Djokovic: Controversial off court, sublime on it

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev in their men's singles semi-final match

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev in their men's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Brandon Malone | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Controversy is never far away from Djokovic, who whipped up another storm after players flew in to quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.
  • Nick Kyrgios led a wave of criticism of the Serb for issuing a list of requests that reportedly included players being given private homes with tennis courts.

Melbourne, Australia

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

  2. Abdul Sidi: Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

  3. KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

  4. PRIME Tougher test awaits Kenya Morans in Afrobasket finals

  5. Why Nakuru Rally success is a good lesson for upcoming events

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.