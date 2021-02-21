Djokovic and Australian Open: An unending love story

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts on a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts on a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 21, 2021.
 

Photo credit: David Gray | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was three long years before Djokovic secured a second major triumph, and he put his success down to a gluten-free diet
  • Djokovic became the first man in the Open era to win three Australian titles in a row after overpowering Murray 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-2
  • After two years battling injury, including undergoing elbow surgery, he swatted aside the challenge of old rival Nadal in the final 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to claim a record seventh Australian Open

Melbourne, Australia 

