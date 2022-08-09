New-look Kenya team eyes Davis Cup promotion

Kenya will face off with Morocco, Namibia and hosts Algeria in Pool “B” at the Davis Cup Rakuten Africa Group III tournament slated for August 10-13 on the clay courts of Tennis Club de Bachdjarah.

In the draw conducted on Tuesday afternoon, Zimbabwe, Benin, Mozambique and Ivory Coast are in Pool 'A'.

Of the eight countries converging on Algiers, Morocco and Zimbabwe are the countries ranked the highest on the Davis Cup nations rankings at position 67 apiece.

Next are Benin (75), Kenya (77), Namibia (82), Mozambique (90), Algeria (91) and Ivory Coast (105).

“From our pool, we met Algeria in Kenya. We won 2-1 in 2019,” said coach Francis Rogoi, who noted that all teams in the group were capable of outdoing each other.

During the 2019 Davis Cup Africa Zone Group III, hosts Kenya finished third after outclassing Mozambique in the third and fourth playoff at Nairobi Club.

At the time, Kenya had experienced players Kevin Cheruiyot, Ismael Changawa and Ibrahim Yego, who parted ways with Tennis Kenya after what sources believe was a fall out after efforts to get their daily training bonus increased from Sh1500 from Sh2,500 per day failed.

Kenya, who serve off their campaign against Namibia, will have Albert Njogu, Derick Ominde, Keean Shah and Kael Shah as its flag-bearers.

Njogu played in the 2021 Davis Cup Africa Zone Group III in Cairo, Egypt.

This year’s competition will be held in round robin format where nations play two single matches and one doubles tie.

The two group winners automatically gain promotion to the World Group II play-offs

The two second-placed teams will fight for the third remaining promotion spot. The four teams finishing in third and last place will fight to avoid relegation to Africa Group IV.