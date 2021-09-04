Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts US Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles third round match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ed Jones | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka was shocked by Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after Spain's Carlos Alcaraz upset French Open runner-up Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 0-6, 7-6 (7/5)
  • After the upset, defending champion Osaka announced she was taking a break from playing tennis
  • Alcaraz became the youngest man to beat a top-three player at the US Open since the rankings began in 1973

New York

