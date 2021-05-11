Osaka 'not sure' Tokyo Olympics should happen

Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy after defeating Jennifer Brady of the US in their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The four-time tennis Grand Slam winner joined fellow Japanese player Kei Nishikori in raising concerns, with Tokyo and other parts of Japan under a coronavirus state of emergency
  • Scrapping the 2020 Olympics, postponed last year as the pandemic advanced, is a concept that has never been gone away, despite repeated assertions from officials that they will proceed
  • Olympic officials insist the Games can still be held safely and have released rulebooks they say will ensure the biggest international event since the pandemic does not spread the virus

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

  2. Inter star Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in hotel

  3. UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

  4. Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

  5. Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.