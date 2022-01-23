Nadal storms Australian Open quarters but Zverev sent packing

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning against France's Adrian Mannarino

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning against France's Adrian Mannarino during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Paul Crock | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A pumped-up Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in the first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory in searing heat
  • Shapovalov left Olympic champion and third seed Zverev still searching for a first major title after beating him 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3
  • Australia will be watching to see whether Barty can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden home Slam triumph, to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns

Melbourne

