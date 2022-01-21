Nadal feared he would never play again after foot injury

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the match against Russia's Karen Khachanov

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the match against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their men's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2022. Martin Keep | AFP

Photo credit: Martin Keep | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Spanish great is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, where he steamed into the fourth round with a four-set victory over Russian 28th seed Karen Khachanov
  • Nadal suffers from Mueller-Weiss syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes a deformity of one of the bones in the central part of the foot
  • Nadal bounced back with a break in the fourth set with a laser down-the-line backhand winner which prompted a screaming fist-pumping celebration

Melbourne

