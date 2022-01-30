Nadal beats Medvedev to win record 21st Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Martin Keep | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory over a titanic 5hr 24min to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.

Melbourne, Australia

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.