Nadal on brink of history after reaching Australian Open final

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the men's singles semi-final match

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the men's singles semi-final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini on day 12 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Brandon Malone | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 35-year-old Spanish great, seeded sixth, was too solid for the Italian seventh seed, winning 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 55min, and will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final
  • Nadal brushed aside Berrettini's challenge with precision shot-making, while last year's Wimbledon finalist could not overcome his sluggish start
  • Nadal was honing in on Berrettini's backhand and got his reward with a double break to take a stranglehold on the second set

Melbourne

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.