Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 of Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev celebrates

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after victory against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during their men's singles match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Paul Crock | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The reigning US Open champion needed four sets and a large dose of composure to see off Kyrgios and silence Rod Laver Arena
  • Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas, who is chasing a maiden major, was also largely untroubled in a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 win over unseeded Frenchman Benoit Paire and plays American Taylor Fritz next
  • Halep swatted aside Danka Kovinic -- conqueror of US Open champion Emma Raducanu -- 6-2, 6-1 in just 64 minutes to set up a date with Cornet of France

Melbourne

