Medvedev replaces Djokovic as world number one

Daniil Medvedev celebrates

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after victory against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during their men's singles match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Paul Crock | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Alexander Zverev stayed in third despite being thrown out of the Acapulco event after smashing his racket on the umpire's chair several times during a doubles match.
  • Nadal rose one place to fourth after claiming his third title of the season and 91st of his career. The Spaniard is unbeaten since losing to Lloyd Harris in Washington last August. He ended his 2021 season after that because of a left foot injury.

