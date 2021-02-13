Like father, like son: Casper Ruud makes Slam last 16

Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates his victory over Moldova's Radu Albot in their men's singles match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 13, 2021.Brandon Malone | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 22-year-old outlasted Radu Albot 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to book a fourth-round Melbourne Park clash with Russian Andrey Rublev and said he was proud to match his dad's achievement.

Melbourne, Australia

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Nation FC shock Vihiga Sportiff to storm Betway Cup round of 32

  2. Govt denies Gor Mahia's request for fans to be allowed into stadium

  3. Kwemoi shocks big guns to win Kenya's cross country title

  4. Like father, like son: Casper Ruud makes Slam last 16

  5. Chelangat retains National Cross Country title

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.