Leading men's tennis Grand Slam title winners
What you need to know:
- Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and claim a record 21st Grand Slam men's title in the Australian Open final on Sunday.
- The Spanish great looked dead and buried as the Russian world number two carved out a two-set lead but Nadal surged home for one of his mightiest comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 5hr 24min on Rod Laver Arena.
Melbourne, Australia
Leading men's Grand Slam title winners after Sunday's Australian Open final:
21 - Rafael Nadal (ESP),
20 - Roger Federer (SUI), Novak Djokovic (SRB)
14 - Pete Sampras (USA)
12 - Roy Emerson (AUS)
11 - Rod Laver (AUS), Bjorn Borg (SWE)
10 - Bill Tilden (USA)
9 - Fred Perry (GBR), Ken Rosewall (AUS), Ivan Lendl, Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors (all USA)