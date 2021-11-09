Kenyan tennis players shine in Nations Cup event

Kenyan tennis star Angella Okutoyi along with compatriots Derick Ominde and Albert Njogu made bright starts in their singles matches at the Africa Cup of Nations in Menzah, Tunisia on Monday.

Okutoyi, who bagged silver medal in the same tournament in Botswana in 2018, has booked a place in the quarterfinal after she overpowered Yasmine Boudjadi in straight sets of 6-4, 6-2.

Ominde defeated Ahamada Naim from the Comoros Islands 6-2,6-0, while Albert Njogu bounced back from losing the first set to dismiss Amine Aissa from Algeria 0-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Things did not work out for Alicia Owegi after she lost 6-1,6-3 at the hands of Yasmine Ezzart from Egypt.

Ismael Changawa will open his campaign on Tuesday against Abdalla Nedim from Ethiopia.

Ominde and Njogu are through to the round of 16 after dominating their first round matches.

Kenya's team of three men and three women players is handled by coach Lawrence Karanja and Rosemary Owino respectively.

Tennis Kenya president James Kenani and Secretary General Wanjiru Mbugua joined the team in Menzah on Monday.

Unseeded Ominde has a tough assignment in his next match against second seed Skander Mansour from Tunisia, who earned a first round bye.