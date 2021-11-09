Kenyan tennis players shine in Nations Cup event

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi in action during a previous tournament in Ruiru, Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Unseeded Ominde has a tough assignment in his next match against second seed Skander Mansour from Tunisia, who earned a first round bye.
  • Kenya, Tunisia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Mali, Morocco, Mauritania, DR Congo and  Zimbabwe are competing in the biennial event.

Kenyan tennis star Angella Okutoyi along with compatriots Derick Ominde and Albert Njogu made bright starts in their singles matches at the Africa Cup of Nations in Menzah, Tunisia on Monday.

