Kenya's tennis star Okutoyi withdraws from Monastir W15

Kenya’s tennis star Angella Okutoyi has withdrawn from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour W15 Monastir to concentrate on the two W15 Nairobi events slated for next month.

The Junior Wimbledon doubles champion had been entered by ITF in the main draw in the Tunisian event but she is now among 212 who have opted out.

She has been listed as late withdrawal, which leaves 53 players in the W15 Monastir event.

The 2021 Africa Under-18 winner, whose tennis idol is American great Serena Williams, will compete at the W15 Nairobi tournaments at the Karen Country Club slated for November 14-20 and November 21-27.

The Karen Country Club handed Okutoyi and her twin sister Roselida Asumwa three-year membership in August after Okutoyi’s historic victory at the Wimbledon Junior doubles in July where she partnered Rose Marie Nijkamp.

Okutoyi, who became the youngest player to win the Kenya Open in 2018 then aged 14, will be the star attraction for the home fans in Nairobi at the Women’s World Tennis Tour which serves as the pathway between the junior ranks and the elite levels of professional tennis.

She graduated from the Grand Slam Player Development Programme (GSPDP) after competing at the US Open Junior Championship in New York, USA last month.