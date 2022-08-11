Kenya suffer another loss in Davis Cup

There was no reprieve for Kenya as they suffered their second straight defeat at the Davis Cup Rakuten Africa Group III tournament on the indoor clay courts of Tennis Club de Bachdjarah in Algiers, Algeria on Thursday.

A day after being stunned 2-1 by Namibia, who are ranked five places below Kenya at 82 in Davis Cup nations rankings, the Kenyans were outplayed by highly-ranked Morocco 2-0.

Albert Njogu, 21, was first to take to the courts, losing his singles match to 19-year-old Yassine Dlimi 6-1, 6-2 in one hour and 28 minutes.

Kael Shah, 17, who had led Kenya to win the second match against Namibia on Wednesday, had no answers to Adam Moundir, 27, in the second singles match that ended 6-0, 6-2 in favour of the Moroccan in 49 minutes.

Moundir’s serves were particularly tricky for Shah to handle.

The loss leaves Kenya in a tricky position in Pool “B”. Morocco sit top with a win-loss of 5-0 followed by Namibia 2-1, Kenya 1-4 and Algeria 0-3. Pool “A” comprises Ivory Coast, Benin, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

This year’s competition employs a round-robin format where nations play each team once in their group.

The two group winners automatically gain promotion to the World Group II play-offs in 2022.

The two second-placed teams will fight for the third remaining promotion spot.

The four teams finishing in third and last place will fight to avoid relegation to Africa Group IV.