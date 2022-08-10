Kenya fall to Namibia in Davis Cup opener

Team Kenya Wednesday begun their Davis Cup Rakuten Africa Group III tournament on the wrong footing after losing 2-1 against Namibia on the clay courts of Tennis Club de Bachdjarah in Algeriaa.

Albert Njogu, 21, was first on the courts against Connor Henry van Schalkwyk,17, who proved too strong for the Kenyan. Swedish Junior Open winner Connor registered seven aces on his way to an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win in one hour and 16 minutes.

Kael Shah revived Kenya’s hopes after he tied the scores at 1-1 by winning the second match against Codie van Schalkwyk 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 43 minutes.

Kenya lost the doubles tie-breaker match 7-6(2), 6-2 in one hour and 40 minutes.

The pair of Derick Ominde and Keean Shah fought hard, but could not escape the jaws of defeat against the Schalkwyk brothers.

Kenya will also face Morocco and hosts Algeria in their other Pool “B” matches. In Pool “A”, Benin hammered Mozambique 3-0. Zimbabwe and Ivory Coast, who are also in the first group, are still on the court.

The two group winners automatically gain promotion to the World Group II play-offs in 2022.