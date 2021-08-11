Kenya down Rwanda in Davis Cup opener

Kevin Cheruiyot

Kevin Cheruiyot trains at Nairobi Club on August 5, 2021 ahead of Davis Cup Africa Group III.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday, Kenya will continue with its hunt for a position in the semifinals when they face Mozambique in their second match.
  • The top two teams at the end of the round-robin format advance to the semis, with the winner of Group A facing the runner-up of Group B, and the winner of Group B facing the runner-up of Group A.
  • The two finalists will advance to the 2022 World Group II Playoffs.

Kenya started off their Davis Cup Africa Group 3 tournament campaign on a high by beating  Rwanda 3-0 in their Group B opener at the Smash Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday.

