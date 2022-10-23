Kenya bag bronze in continental junior tennis event

Kenya settled for the bronze medal at the 2022 International Tennis Federation (ITF)/Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) 12 and Under African Junior competition in Maputo, Mozambique.En route to third place finish, Team Kenya comprising Seline Ahoya, Nancy Kawira and Liya Gikunda lost 3-0 at the hands of Tunisia, defeated Ghana 2-1 and Namibia 3-0 and then suffered a 2-1 loss against Zimbabwe. In their last match, Kenya handed the hosts Mozambique a 3-0 beating to clinch bronze.Kenya qualified for the African contest by winning at the East African Zonals held in Rwanda earlier in the year.Tunisia bagged the African title after whipping Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya in straight sets.“We are super proud of these brilliant young ladies,” said Tennis Kenya Secretary General Wanjiru Mbugua.The tournament was held for the first time since 2019 after coronavirus forced the cancellation in 2020 and 2021. Coach Veronica Osogo said lauded the team's performance. “I really wanted to edge out Tunisia but lost my chance. What I’m grateful for is we held on for the podium finish. There are things the players need to work on if we have to get the gold which is possible. I was confident from the first day of the tournament that the girls will do well,” noted Osogo.