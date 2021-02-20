Osaka overpowers Brady to win Australian Open title

Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy after defeating Jennifer Brady of the US in their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Osaka edged a tight first set and broke twice in the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena.
  • The 23-year-old, who becomes only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals, will now rise to second in the world rankings.

Melbourne, Australia

