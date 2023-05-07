ITTF President lauds Kenya for 'great job' on staging African tourney

The President of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Petra Sorling has applauded the government of Kenya for successfully organising the African Cup and Club championships which was held from May 1 to 6.

Speaking at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi on Saturday, the Swedish national assured that more support would come to Africa in near future.

Sorling, who is the first woman elected ITTF President, described the organisation and standard of play as inspiring and encouraging.

“I am delighted with what I have seen in this year's ITTF Africa Cup. There have been significant improvements in the organisation, and Kenya has been a great host. I want to specifically congratulate the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) under the leadership of Andrew Mudibo,” she said.

She added, “We have seen new talents during the event, from Uganda and Madagascar, for example. This is very important for the growth of our sport. We are looking forward to seeing more African players performing at the highest level. Africa, and its 54 member associations, are very important to the ITTF. Africa has a bright future and great potential and we will continue supporting it through our programme and activities.”

Specifically, the 52-year-old mentioned the staging of the 2023 World Championship slated for May 20 to 28 in Durban, South Africa being the first for Africa in the last 84 years.

She expressed optimism in the organisation hoping that Africa would bring its flavour to the global tournament.

Sorling was flanked by President of ITTF Africa, Khaled El-Salhy, who lauded KTTA for hosting the continental tournaments for the second time in the last five years.

El-Salhy assured that ITTF Africa will support member associations in the continent.

For the ITTF Vice President, Wahid Oshodi, the staging of the African Cup is a testament that Kenya has the capacity to host major international competitions. He noted that Kenya has shown its commitment to the sport in the last five years.

The Nigerian said that Durban hosting this year’s World Championships was a confirmation of the confidence ITTF has on the continent.

In his remarks, Mudibo thanked the world table tennis governing body for supporting Kenya in its quest to host successful continental championships. He hoped that the country would be considered for more international tournaments.

Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) chairman Nderitu Gikaria said hosting the two continental events in the country gave a lot of exposure to the Kenyan players who are hoping to make it to the African Games in March 2024 and Olympic Games in July/August in France.

“Exposure is very important to players to make them more competitive,” noted Gikaria adding that hosting the competitions was also good for sports tourism as competitors were likely to return some day to sample the hospitality of Kenyans.