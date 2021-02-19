Is long reign over for Serena Williams, queen of Melbourne Park?

Serena Williams of the US gets emotional at a press conference

This hand out photo released by the Tennis Australia on February 18, 2021 shows Serena Williams of the US gets emotional at a press conference after losing her women's semi-final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
 

Photo credit: Rob Prezioso | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Many commentators have speculated that Williams will call it quits this year, after one last Olympics - where she has one singles and three doubles gold medals - and a final crack at the Grand Slam titles record.
  • Williams has been stuck on 23 major trophies, one behind Australia's Margaret Court, since winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant.
  • For her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, there's no comparison between Williams's achievements and those of Court, who won 13 of her titles when tennis was still an amateur sport.

Melbourne, Australia

