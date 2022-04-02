Iga Swiatek overpowers Naomi Osaka to win Miami Open

Iga Swiantek

Iga Swiantek of Poland returns a shot to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the women's final of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami, United States

 Iga Swiatek defeated Naomi Osaka in straight sets to win the Miami Open on Saturday and extend her remarkable winning streak.

Swiatek, who will be formally confirmed as world number one when the next WTA rankings are released on Monday, dominated Osaka at the Hard Rock Stadium court to win 6-4, 6-0.

The Polish second seed has now won 17 straight matches in 2022, a winning streak that includes titles at Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.


