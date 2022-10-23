Huge entry for W15 Nairobi tennis tournament

Tennis Kenya has revealed a bumper entry for the first W15 Nairobi tournament slated for November 14-20 at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The W15 Nairobi is part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women's World Tennis Tour.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Tennis Kenya Wanjiru Mbugua said, “We have over 100 entries but it will whittle down by the time the entries close.”

Related Kenya bag bronze in continental junior tennis event Tennis

The deadline for entry is October 25. Wimbledon junior doubles champion Angella Okutoyi will be one of the star players at the W15 Nairobi. The second W15 Nairobi tournament will run from November 21-27.

Meanwhile, Kenya Open 2018 winner Okutoyi is over the moon after getting recognition as a hero at this year’s Mashujaa Day at Uhuru Gardens.

The former Africa Under-18 champion was one of the 230 Kenyans honoured with a medal and a certificate each on October 20 during the national celebrations led by President William Ruto.

“It means a lot for me as a person and for my career. This will help me in my life. The certificate can be a good CV to maybe get a job or earn anything in future, so this will come in handy,” said the 2021 Africa Under-18 champion, who will join Auburn University in January 2023 on a full scholarship after her historic performances this year.

She became the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam during Wimbledon in London, UK in July where she partnered Dutch lady Rose Marie Nijkamp in junior girls’ doubles.

She is also the first Kenyan to compete in all four prestigious Grand Slams – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Other sports personalities recognized on Mashujaa Day for putting Kenya in the spotlight through their achievements or contribution to sport include Kenya Rugby Union Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo, who has given exemplary service to rugby for over three decades, Africa’s Shooting Para Sport champion Bhaveet Chudasama, and Commonwealth Games para-power lifting bronze medalist Hellen Wawira.

Also feted were 2003 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup talisman Collins Obuya, Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa, 2019 African U20 10,000m walk gold medalist Dominic Ndigiti, Olympic and world 800m champion Emmanuel Korir and African and Commonwealth Games 5000m winner Beatrice Chebet.